Fresh allegations of extorting money against Manoj Kumar

Fresh allegations of extorting money from different persons surfaced against former ED officer Manoj Kumar after a man, arrested for extorting money from a Chartered Accountant, “admitted” of working for him, police said on Thursday. According to a senior officer of Kolkata Police, the Enforcement Directorate officer, who was under the lens for his involvement with Rose Valley owner Gautam Kundu’s wife Subhra Kundu, was named by the accused against whom Kamal Somani had lodged a complaint for allegedly extorting money.

Chartered Accountant Somani, lodged a complaint at Shakespeare Sarani police station last month alleging that last May, the ED had conducted raids under officer Manoj Kumar at his premises and office following which another person Pradeep Kumar Hirawat started extorting money from him.

Police arrested Hirawat on Thursday and during grilling the accused alleged that he was working for Manoj Kumar and had extorted several lakhs from Kamal Somani, the senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

“The role of Manoj Kumar of ED has subsequently emerged. We have amended the charges of the case as per provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Investigation of the case is going on,” the officer said.

Sources in the Force, said that Kumar is likely to be called for questioning in connection with the case.