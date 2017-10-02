Extortion case: Iqbal Kaskar, two others remanded in judicial custody

Iqbal Kaskar was arrested earlier this week. (Source: Express Photo) Iqbal Kaskar was arrested earlier this week. (Source: Express Photo)

A holiday court Sunday sent to judicial custody Iqbal Kaskar, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, along with co-accused Mumtaz Shaikh and Israr Sayyed, in connection with an alleged extortion racket.

The trio was arrested by the Thane police on September 18 after their alleged involvement in making extortion calls to a builder and a jeweller were discovered. The accused had allegedly taken four flats and Rs 30 lakh from the builder and valuables worth Rs 15 lakhs from the jeweller.

An officer said, “The police remand of the trio is over in the case of extortion calls to the builder. However, we will be seeking the custody of the three again in the case where they extorted money from the jeweller.”

