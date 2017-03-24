External affiars ministry downplays PM Narendra Modi’s letter to Nawaz Sharif on Pakistan National Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif. (Source: PTI/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif. (Source: PTI/File)

The External Affairs Ministry Friday downplayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter greeting his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif on Pakistan’s National Day, saying it was a “normal courtesy and nothing unusual”. “There is nothing unusual, it is a normal courtesy to write such letters to head of states and governments,” ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

Refusing to divulge details of the letter, he just said the Prime Minister wrote that India wants to build relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror and violence.

He also reiterated that Pakistan has to walk away from terror.

Terrorism emanating from Pakistan is affecting not merely India but other neighbours in the region, he said, adding that it has been a core concern and will remain a core concern.

