Expunge PM Modi’s remarks: AAP MP Bhagwant Mann writes to Speaker

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan asking her to expunge “derogatory” remarks made against him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech in the House on Tuesday. Mann has maintained that in case the Speaker does not remove the remarks from record, then he should be allowed to approach the Lok Sabha Committee on Privileges for the purpose.

Prime Minister, while drawing on the Charvaka philosophy to drive a point home, had said: “As long as you are alive, have fun. Take loan and have as much ghee as you want (“ghee piyo”). In those times…they talked about ghee. Bhagwant Mann would ask people to drink something else.”

Mann, who contested against Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal during recent assembly elections, has earlier faced allegations of arriving drunk to public meetings during his campaign.