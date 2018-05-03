Express series ‘Devalued Degree’ wins special mention in ACJ Award for investigative journalism

ACJ Award for investigative journalism ACJ Award for investigative journalism

A four-part investigative series titled ‘Devalued Degree’ by Ritika Chopra published in The Indian Express was on Thursday given a special mention in the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) Awards for Investigative Journalism for 2017.

Samar Halarnkar’s “As Millions Try to Prove Citizenship in Assam, One Man’s Story Reveals Peril’s of Proof”, a story about citizenship in Assam, published on IndiaSpend.org in October 2017, was chosen as the winning entry for investigative journalism this year.

The final jury, comprising Chairperson Sreekumar Menon, ACJ Dean Nalini Rajan and Dhanya Skariachan unanimously decided on Halarnkar’s work as the winner.

The award comprises a trophy, a citation and a prize money of Rs 2 lakh.

Other stories that have been given special mention include Mridula Chari and Kumar Sambhav Shrivastava’s “How the government quietly scaled back its ambitious plans to reform fertilizer subsidies’ published on Scroll.in.

Swagata Yadavar’s “India failing its infants before they arrive at Hospital’ published on IndiaSpend.org and ‘Vaccine Vendors Greed Gone Viral’ by Arushi Bedi published in Outlook Magazine were also a special mention.

The ACJ Award for investigative journalism 2016 went to Shyamlal Yadav and Jay Mazoomdaar of The Indian Express for their series of stories titled “The One-Rupee Trick” on Jan Dhan bank accounts.

