Express journalist wins Laadli award

The Indian Express journalist Ritika Chopra won the award for the best news report

New Delhi | Updated: March 24, 2017 4:27 am
Thirty seven media professionals were felicitated in the capital on Thursday for highlighting gender issues at the eighth edition of Laadli Media Awards.

The Indian Express journalist Ritika Chopra won the award for the best news report, under the print category, for highlighting the impact of the Supreme Court verdict that upheld the Haryana law barring illiterate candidates from contesting panchayat polls.

