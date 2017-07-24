Explosives recovered from maoist hideout in Chhattisgarh

A huge cache of explosives, including 13 grenade-headed arrows, were recovered from a maoist hideout in the forest of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said today. The recovery was made last evening by a joint team of security forces from the forested hill near Khunduspara village under Chintagufa police station limits, Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla told PTI.

The composite squad of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was out on a special anti-maoist operation towards Pariya, Kannapara, Khunduspara and Gogunda villages of Chintagufa, around 500 kms away from here, since July 21 when it received inputs about the naxal dump of arms and explosives, he said.

While cordoning off the hill near Khunduspara, two muzzle loading guns, eight country-made grenades, grenade-headed arrows, 1,200 detonators, 4 kg explosives, 3 bundle cordex wire, one bundle electric wire, radio and camera flash were recovered from the hideout, the ASP said.

Besides, maoist uniform, literature, bags and other materials were also seized, he said. Operation was still underway in the region, he added.

