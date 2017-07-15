Explosive in UP Assembly: ATS begins probe, scans CCTV footage

Checking in progress at all entry points to the Assembly in Lucknow, Friday. Vishal Srivastav Checking in progress at all entry points to the Assembly in Lucknow, Friday. Vishal Srivastav

Following the discovery of the powerful explosive powder inside the Assembly on Thursday, UP ATS began its investigation into the incident. The government, meanwhile, plans to rope in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the incident. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the government’s decision in the Legislative Assembly earlier on Friday morning. Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said, “We are sending letter to Ministry of Home Affairs to get the investigation of the case transferred to the National Investigation Agency.”

Once approved, the ATS would aid the NIA in the investigation. IG, Law and Order, Hari Ram Sharma told The Indian Express, that the ATS is presently scanning Vidhan Sabha CCTV footage for evidence and added that the agency would prepare an action plan and question people accordingly.

The government and security agencies have declared the find a “terror act” and lodged a case on charges of waging war against government against unidentified perpetrator(s). According to IG Hari Ram Sharma, on Wednesday around 9 am, during routine checking teams of bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and anti-mines teams found the substance below a MLA seat cushion. No detonator or connecting wire to an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered, he added. He, however, did not reveal who sat on the seat when the Assembly session got underway.

Forensic Science Laboratory, Lucknow, examined the substance and found it to be Pentaerthritol Tetranitrate (PETN).

On Friday, Assembly Marshal Manish Chandra Rai lodged a complaint, stating about the recovery of the explosive from inside the assembly building, against unidentified accused at Hazratganj police station under Indian Penal Code sections 121-A ( punishment for waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India) and 120 B (conspiracy) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Act.

