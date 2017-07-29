Explosive found in Assembly: NIA begins probe, takes samples

The NIA spoke to Assembly and police officials, on Friday. Vishal Srivastava The NIA spoke to Assembly and police officials, on Friday. Vishal Srivastava

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday began its investigation into the discovery of an explosive powder in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Along with explosive and forensic experts, the agency conducted a spot inspection in the Assembly.

They also made preliminary enquiry by way of informal questioning of Assembly staff and UP police to understand the entire case.

“Our officers visited the UP Assembly along with explosive expert and forensic experts from CFSL, Chandigarh,” said NIA spokesperson.

Sources said forensic experts took fresh swabs from spot where the packet containing 150 gm of powdery substance was found. Earlier, the powder was found to be Pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN). It was discovered under the seat of an SP MLA and has been sent for further examination to a UP lab.

“The experts found some traces of the substance there and it would be tested in the Chandigarh FSL. While the UP FSL will give a report soon, we will have another confirmation from Chandigarh,” an NIA official said.

“Inputs were also taken from UP police officers who first responded to the discovery and investigated the matter initially,” he added.

The NIA had registered a case on July 26 to probe the recovery of explosives in the Uttar Pradesh assembly earlier this month. The Union home ministry had ordered the NIA to take up the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App