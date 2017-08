Explosion near BJP office in Srinagar’s Jawahar Nagar, no casualties reported

No casualties have been reported so far in the explosion that took place near BJP office in Srinagar. (Source: Google Maps) No casualties have been reported so far in the explosion that took place near BJP office in Srinagar. (Source: Google Maps)

An explosion has occurred near BJP office in Srinagar’s Jawahar Nagar, reported news agency ANI. No casualties have been reported so far.

More details awaited

