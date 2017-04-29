Explosion in Bihar school leaves three students injured

The explosion took place in Urdu Kanya (Girls) Middle School at Lodi Katra under Khajekala police station limits of Patna town. (Image for representation) The explosion took place in Urdu Kanya (Girls) Middle School at Lodi Katra under Khajekala police station limits of Patna town. (Image for representation)

Three school students were injured in a Bihar school when firecrackers lying in a rubbish heap in the school campus exploded this morning. The police ruled out the possibility of a bomb blast.

The explosion took place in Urdu Kanya (Girls) Middle School at Lodi Katra under Khajekala police station limits of Patna town. After investigation, the police found that it was an accidental explosion of firecrackers and not a bomb blast.

Senior superintendent of police Manu Maharaj said, powerful firecrackers lying in the heap of rubbish in the campus exploded causing burn injuries to three students. The students who received burn injuries were discharged after giving first-aid, Khajekala police station officials said.

