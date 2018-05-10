Explosion at stone crushing unit kills two

At least two bodies were recovered at a stone crushing site following an explosion late Wednesday night in a remote area, bordering West Bengal, in Jharkhand’s Dumka district. The police said that a team has been sent to the spot to investigate. The total number of casualties may increase.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Lipipara area under Shikaripara police station late in the night. When word about the incident spread, a police team was sent to the spot.

Dumka Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore said: “Nobody has informed us formally about the incident. However, when we heard the news from different sources, we dispatched our team there. So far, we have information about two bodies being recovered. But the verification of the process, the entire sequence of events is yet to be established.” Kishore added that administration officials were informed about the incident, and he too was heading to the spot.

Kishore added that the incident occurred at a stone crusher unit. “Whether it is legal or not is something to be verified from the authorities concerned. The area is very close to the West Bengal border. Further probe is on,” he said.

Police did not rule out the possibility of the bodies or the injured being taken to Birbhum. The police would get in touch with their neighbouring counterparts, said officials, adding that the blast may have been caused while handling the explosives, which are commonly used in the stone crushing units.

