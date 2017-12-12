Explore connecting live feed of court proceedings with grid: Supreme Court to Centre

THE SUPREME Court on Monday asked the Centre to explore the possibility of connecting live video recordings of court proceedings with the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG).

Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand told a bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and U U Lalit that she will take instructions on the matter and apprise the court.

The apex court also asked the Centre to consider a provision for installing CCTV cameras in tribunals in consultation with the appropriate superior authority of the court concerned at places where such tribunals do not have high-ranking authorities.

The top court refused to allow NGO Lok Prahari to intervene in the matter.

Batting for transparency, the bench had said last month that installation of CCTVs in courtrooms for video-recording of proceedings would be a step in larger public interest, discipline and security. “Judges don’t need privacy in court proceedings. Nothing private is happening here…”, the bench had observed while hearing the plea filed by Pradyuman Bisht seeking audio and video recording of court proceedings.

The bench had then sought a report from the Centre on the progress made in complying with its earlier direction seeking a feasibility report on installation of CCTV cameras with audio recordings in courts and tribunals across the country.

Responding to the direction, the Centre had told the Court on November 23 that many trial courts and tribunals in different states had installed CCTVs for live recording of their proceedings.

