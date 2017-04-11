Explain your u-turn on attending NDA meeting: Congress tells Sena

Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Congress today asked Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to come clean on its “u-turn” on the issue of attending the NDA meeting, which was held yesterday in Delhi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Until recently, Sena leader Sanjay Raut was saying that leaders should come to ‘Matoshree’–Uddhav’s residence in suburban Bandra–to discuss the Presidential polls.

“How is it that Uddhav Thackeray now goes to Delhi and participates in a meeting which endorses Narendra Modi’s leadership for 2019 Lok sabha polls?” asked Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

He was referring to Raut’s remarks last month that those who want votes in upcoming Presidential polls can come to ‘Matoshree’. “We are ready for a dialogue. Sumptuous food is cooked at ‘Matoshree’ as well,” Raut had said.

Uddhav, who has often targeted the Modi government and the BJP, attended the meeting of 33 constituents of NDA and addressed the gathering.

At the meeting, leaders of the NDA constituents adopted a resolution endorsing Modi’s leadership and his government’s policies.

Taking a swipe at Uddhav, the Congress leader asked, “What changed overnight that Shiv Sena changed its stand vis-a-vis the BJP and the Central government. Why is (BJP MP) Kirit Somaiya silent on the issue of alleged corruption (in BMC), which he had raised during the Mumbai civic polls?”

He demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should clarify his agenda of transparency.

“Somaiya had claimed that he has all documents regarding corruption, but the documents have not reached the chief minister. If Somaiya can’t take the documents to the CMO then he should hand them over to us and we will pursue the matter,” Sawant said.

He accused the BJP-led state government of taking the farmers and consumers for a ride in respect to the Maharashtra Pulses Price (Regulation of Price and Control) bill.

The bill which was cleared by the state Cabinet was awaiting clearance of the Centre for one year, he said.

“Even after a year, despite the rise in production, growers of pulses are still not getting good price. There is no godown to store pulses.

“Union ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers’ Welfare has said that it does not support the proposed bill of the state government, as the existing Essential Commodities Act provides adequate provision to address the issue of hoarding and other illegal activity, hence the proposed bill does not make sense,” Sawant claimed.

He said that procurement of pulses has stopped at the state-run centres.”The government should distribute the pulses through PDS for the consumers,” he demanded.

