Explain stand over J&K CM remarks on separatists’ arrest: Congress

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

The Congress on Sunday asked the BJP to make its stand clear on the remarks by its ally and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti that “you cannot imprison an idea”, seen in the context of the arrest of separatist leaders in the valley. The Congress also attacked the BJP-PDP government in J&K over the deteriorating situation, saying it has “failed at every level”.

Mehbooba had yesterday said, “You cannot imprison an idea, you cannot kill an idea”. This is being seen as her comment on the arrest of the separatist leaders. “The BJP has a lot of answering to do. They have joined hands with PDP. Now it’s their own alliance partner. Where does the BJP stand now?” said Pawan Khera, one of the Congress’ spokespersons.

The National Investigation Agency since last week has arrested seven Kashmiri separatist leaders in connection with its probe into the funding of terror and subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley. Last week, the Enforcement Directorate also arrested separatist leader Shabir Shah in connection with a decade-old money laundering case against him for alleged terror financing.

Holding Pakistan responsible for the unrest in the valley, Khera said political failure is also partly the reason behind the ongoing crisis in the state. The valley has witnessed rising violence and stone-pelting recently, especially after Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani was killed by security forces last year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App