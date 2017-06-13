Explain Sanjay Dutt’s early release, Bombay HC tells Maharashtra

Sanjay Dutt Sanjay Dutt

THE BOMBAY High Court Monday questioned Maharashtra government on the procedure followed in releasing actor Sanjay Dutt from jail eight months before his five-year jail term got over. The court also questioned parameters used to ascertain Dutt’s “good conduct” in prison, given that he was frequently out on parole.

“When he was out on parole majority of the times, how did you examine his good conduct? We want to know the parameters that were considered for his good conduct since he was not in jail continuously,” the court said.

The court said, “Prima facie, there is nothing to suggest that DIG (Prison)’s, permission was taken… We want to know the decision-making process in this exercise.” Dutt was released from Pune’s Yerwada Jail in February 2016.

The division bench of Justices R M Savant and Justice Jadhav was hearing a PIL filed by activist Pradeep Bhalekar, who had challenged the early release. He had also questioned the ease with which Dutt was granted parole and furlough while serving his jail term. The court asked the government to file an affidavit in three weeks.

