Expired pesticide stock seized in raid on secret godown in Punjab

The owners of the godown, Rajesh Kumar and Surya Bansal, are on the run. Both have been booked by the police. (Representational Image) The owners of the godown, Rajesh Kumar and Surya Bansal, are on the run. Both have been booked by the police. (Representational Image)

Following strict instructions by CM Amarinder Singh to clamp down on supply of spurious pesticides, Barnala police on Wednesday seized a stock of 5000 litre of expired pesticides from a secret godown in the name of Arjun Agro Chemicals.

The Agriculture Department had no information about this godown. However, two stamps of agriculture development officers were seized from the spot. The owners of the godown, Rajesh Kumar and Surya Bansal, are on the run. Both have been booked by the police.

On Sunday, two shops — Rajesh Agro Chemicals and Arora Agro Chemicals — belonging to the two accused had been sealed in Barnala. The crackdown on these shops led to the godown. The entire stock at the godown was found to be expired and most of the stock had no bills. Even in Mansa “fake” pesticides stock was seized on Sunday. The action comes after farmers complaining of whitefly attack on cotton crop alleged that pesticides had been ineffective. In 2015 as well huge stock of expired pesticides was seized in the state after whitefly attack.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App