Experts to throw light on status of health in Maharashtra

A two-day seminar engaging public and private health experts on issues related to health in Maharashtra will be held in the city under

the Loksatta’s ‘Badalta Maharashtra’.

The 13th edition of the event, starting on Tuesday, will witness experts, including government officials, holding panel discussions and delivering lectures on varied topics including organ donation, the importance of health insurance, the state of public private partnership in health, and rural health in Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, public health activist Abhay Bang will talk about health problems existing in Gadchiroli, a district dominated by tribal population, and the interventions made by the government for improving the health of tribals. Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan will deliver

the keynote address on issues pertaining to health, and government initiatives in the field.

In the past, Loksatta has held similar discussions as part of ‘Badalta Maharashtra’ on issues like education, pharma, electricity and problems of public concern.

