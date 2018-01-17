Expenditure on nature parks: civic body writes to forest dept

AFTER AN inquiry report flagged the role of three Indian Forest Services (IFS) officers in irregularities, a Punjab Forest Services Officer (PFS) and a Forest Range officer in irregularities and financial embezzlement, Derabassi Municipal Council (MC) sought the details of the money spent for the development and the repair of three nature parks that was undertaken by the forest department. The inquiry report also found irregularities in planting the saplings under Green India Mission.

Executive Engineer of Derabassi MC Davinder Singh Grewal said after the irregularities came to light, they had written to the forest department seeking the details of the money spent on Jagunarta nature park in Peermushalla and two nature parks in Derabassi.

A total of Rs 27 lakh were spent on these parks, now it was found that there were irregularities, we also want to see that whether the money which was released by the MC was spent properly or not,” he said.

Meanwhile, the inquiry report also found that an illegal sawmill was installed near Janetpura village where wood was cut illegally and was sold to private individuals. The inquiry officer had mentioned in the report that the department had never given any permission for the same. The investigation had also found that the the tree plantation was to be done in Bhukri, Bhagsi and Siyoli villages under Green India Mission but during the inspection by the inquiry officer, it was found that the plantation was not done while the officers had showed that money was spent in the tree plantation.

The department is also initiated the inquiry against Derabassi Range Officer Satpal Singh who allegedly owns a house, eight cars and an Enfield bike. The complainant had alleged that the department did not have any information about Satpal Singh’s property and he had illegally purchased the cars and the house.

