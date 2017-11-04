Expelled CPI(M) leader Ritabrata Banerjee granted anticipatory bail

Ritabrata Banerjee Ritabrata Banerjee

A Balurghat court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to expelled CPI(M) leader Ritabrata Banerjee in a case filed by a woman alleging that he had established physical relationship with her after promising marriage. District sessions judge Sudeb Mitra also directed Banerjee, a Rajya Sabha member, to surrender before the court within three weeks and submit a bond of Rs 5000 for anticipatory bail.

The court also ordered him to cooperate with the CID investigating the case and not to exert any influence during the pendency of the case.

The woman, a resident of Balurghat in South Dinajpur district, lodged a complaint with the police last month that Banerjee had established physical relationship with her at his New Delhi residence after promising marriage, but later backtracked. The case was taken up the CID.

Banerjee has claimed that the woman’s allegations were false and he too lodged a police complaint in Kolkata, demanding action against her for “maligning” his image. The CPI(M) had on September 15 expelled Banerjee for “gross anti-party activity”.

