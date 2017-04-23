Expelled by Congress, Barkha Singh joins BJP

Former Congress leader Barkha Singh Former Congress leader Barkha Singh

A day after she was expelled from the Congress, former president of Delhi Mahila Congress Barkha Singh Saturday joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel and BJP national vice-president Shyam Jaju.

On Thursday, Singh had resigned from her position, making allegations of harassment against state Congress chief Ajay Maken and attacking party vice-president Rahul Gandhi for “hiding from his party members”.

On joining the BJP, Singh said in the past five years, the Congress leadership has lost contact with the people, and she had been “feeling suffocated” with no forum to express her views. “Like most people of the country, I realised that the policies of PM Narendra Modi, of composite development for all, fulfil the aspirations of people. So, I have decided to unconditionally join the BJP. I will work at the grassroots level in the party to ensure the benefits of Modi’s schemes reach the poorest of poor,” she said.

Goel said Singh had a long experience of working for causes of women and hoped “her joining will strengthen the team within the BJP working for women’s empowerment”.

