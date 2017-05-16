Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath; seeks security

Naseemuddin Siddiqui Naseemuddin Siddiqui

Expelled Bahujan Samaj Party leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui has met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a request to let him retain his ‘Z category’ security, citing “threat” to his life from the BSP leadership.

During his meeting with Adityanath yesterday, Siddiqui told the chief minister that he feared attack from the BSP, having drawn the ire of his former partymen by making charges against Mayawati. “I met the chief minister to request him for security. I requested him for it. He will see what has to be done about it. I had got security as people’s representative during BSP government and later the court had also ordered for it,” Siddiqui said today.

The former Mayawati loyalist had last week, in a press conference, expressed similar sentiments saying “I have come to know that her (Mayawati’s) gang of criminals have got into action and my people have advised me to exercise caution”.

A day after his expulsion from BSP, Siddiqui had alleged Mayawati of demanding Rs 50 crore from him and making objectionable remarks against Muslims, charges which the BSP supremo trashed while calling him a “blackmailer”. A person getting ‘Z category’ security is protected by paramilitary force personnel round the clock.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now