Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui joins Congress

Days after the BSP entered into an alliance with the JD(S) to contest against the Congress in Karnataka, the Congress on Thursday inducted expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui and several other former BSP ministers, legislators and officer-bearers. The party, however, expressed hope that the move will not come in the way of forging of a possible grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Ghulam Nabi Azad said a grand alliance is formed keeping in view totally different considerations at the state level or national level. He said, “greater alliances are formed to achieve greater things and to defeat some people..and when that is done attention is not paid to such small things.”

He recalled that the Congress had launched its campaign against the Samajwadi Party months before the UP Assembly polls, but later joined hands.

“We realised that we cannot fight so many forces, the regional forces and the national forces all at once. Samajwadi Party also felt the same way and with the mutual understanding, we forged an alliance…Our huge campaign against the state government and their campaign against us did not come in the way of forging an alliance because that was keeping in view number of other considerations at the national level,” he said.

Azad said all those who joined the Congress were expelled by the BSP. “So we are not taking away anything from any party. I think behanji (Mayawati) has no reason to be angry because they were no more part of that party,” he said, adding the BSP had before the 2016 Assembly elections inducted a couple of Congress MLAs into her party. “We did not get angry then.”

The former BSP leader was expelled from the party in soon after the state Assembly elections in May last year for allegedly being involved in the out anti-party activities. Later, he formed an outfit with other former BSP leaders called the Rashtriya Bahujan Morcha, a political platform for deprived society. On Thursday he said it merged with the Congress.

Former ministers OP Singh, Raghunath Prasad Shankwar, Liyaqat Ali and Achchelal Nishad, 19 former legislators and 43 former BSP office-bearers also joined the Congress.

When a reporter pointed out that some of them were controversial, Azad countered by asking whether they were “more controversial than the people heading the Government of India or the state (Uttar Pradesh).”

“I do not think so,” he added. Azad also said that the leaders have joined the Congress “without any condition”. Siddiqui said he will work in accordance with the instructions of the national leadership of the Congress.

