Expelled AIMPLB member Nadvi to form ‘Manavta Kalyan Board’

Expelled member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Salman Nadvi, on Thursday announced he is setting up a ‘Manavta Kalyan Board’ with an aim to spread the message of humanity in the society.

“I am constituting the board to spread message of humanity. It will have members of all the religions. The objective is to stand united where ever there is an atrocity on anyone irrespective of his caste,” Nadvi told reporters here.

He said that while the AIMPLB was for issues related to personal laws, there was a need to constitute a board, from where the voice of the oppressed could be raised.

Not only Muslims, people from all religions can raise their voice from this forum, he said.

“There was no such platform after 1947 from where issues related to all castes and religions were taken and attempts could be made to resolve contentious issues,” he said.

Asked about the Ayodhya issue, Nadvi said the issue was not on his agenda at present.

“I tried for an amicable solution but both the communities are not ready,” he said.

In February, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had expelled Nadvi, who expressed his view that shifting of the Babri mosque was permissible.

“The atmosphere should be good (between the two communities)…There is permission for this in the Sharia. As per the Hanbali school of (Islamic) thought, a mosque can be shifted,” Nadvi had said.

The proposed Manavta Kalyan Board will have a former chief justice as its president and will have separate committees for society reform, legal assistance, medical help, women’s rights, children’s rights and an application bench besides others.

