Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa tables three private member’s bills

Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa. (File Photo) Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa. (File Photo)

Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa today introduced three private member’s bills in Rajya Sabha which among other things aim empowering women by ensuring equal pay and 33 per cent reservation in government jobs.

While the Women Welfare Bill stresses the need to set up special courts to dispose cases of crimes against women, the Women Workers Equal Pay Bill seeks equal wages for women at work places.

The third one, Women (Reservation in Services) Bill, underlines the need to have reservation up to 33 per cent in all posts and services under the central government including public sector undertakings and enterprises.

Provisions seeking social security for women in distress also figure among the clauses charted in the bills.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Women (Reservation in Services) Bill said provision of quota will help end gender bias and prove to be a great leap towards women empowerment.

