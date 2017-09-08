Expedite proceedings in fodder scam case: Court

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi have been summoned by the CBI RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi have been summoned by the CBI

A special CBI court in Ranchi on Thursday asked RJD chief Lalu Prasad to do his bit to expedite proceedings in a fodder scam-related case pertaining to alleged siphoning of treasury funds of Rs 39 crore in Chaibasa district. The court of Swarn Shankar Prasad asked Lalu to complete the proceedings of putting up defence witnesses by September 16.

“The court asked for completion of the process of recording statements and examination of defence witnesses. Both sides agreed that this should be concluded by September 16,” said CBI counsel B M P Singh.

Earlier, Lalu had approached the Jharkhand High Court with a petition to get the judge changed in another fodder scam case pertaining to alleged fraudulent withdrawal from the Deoghar treasury. The court refused to grant him relief and the matter continues to be heard before the court of Shivpal Singh. In that case, the trial is at the stage of recording of statements of defence witnesses.

Three fodder scam-related cases are being heard before as many judges in the special CBI courts in Ranchi. While the order in which Lalu has been asked to expedite proceedings came in connection with the FIR pertaining to alleged fraudulent withdrawal from the Chaibasa treasury, the two other cases pertain to withdrawals from Deoghar and Doranda (Ranchi) treasuries.

