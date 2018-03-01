Expedite implementation of welfare schemes, says PM Modi to BJP CMs ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

KEEPING AN eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states to expedite implementation of the welfare schemes and work hard to take his government’s flagship programmes to the masses.

The Prime Minister, who addressed the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the 14 BJP-ruled states, also took up the issue of holding simultaneous elections — an idea he has been promoting vigorously — at the meeting.

Party president Amit Shah assessed the BJP’s organisational strength and preparedness for the upcoming elections in the states and the Lok Sabha election.

“It was decided to create public awareness about the benefits of simultaneous elections and the negative impact of frequent elections,” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh told reporters after the meeting held at the BJP’s newly built headquarters here.

Modi, as well as his party leaders, have been advocating simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, saying that it will help the government carry out developmental activities without impediments. According to BJP leaders, the Prime Minister reiterated at the meeting that the idea of one-nation-one-election will also minimise scope for corruption and misutilisation of public funds.

Singh told reporters that works done by different states were also discussed and deliberations were held on coordination between the Centre and the states for effective implementation of the government’s flagship health insurance scheme.

The scheme, promoted as NaMo Care, is expected to be a major election plank for the ruling party in 2019.

The Chief Ministers were asked to submit the organisation works in their respective states and a report on the implementation of the welfare schemes.

All BJP chief ministers, barring Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, and six deputy chief ministers were present at the meeting, which was also attended by top party leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

