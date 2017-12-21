Expectations of first-time voters in Gujarat: Water, public transport, vikas and women’s safety

First time voters in Gujarat. (File) First time voters in Gujarat. (File)

The election results are out, and soon a new government will be in place in Gandhinagar. With 30 per cent of the voters this time being under 20 years old, and most of who cast their votes for the first time in this Assembly election, the new government will have to pay keen attention to this group. The Indian Express spoke to some of these first-time voters during the elections to know about their hopes and expectations from the next government and what factors determined their vote.

For most of them, political party was more important than candidates. For example, Ahmedabad students Dhruv Shah (22), Ashay Haldar (21) and Hetvi Badiani (21), it was the party’s outlook on development that determined their vote, irrespective of the faces, be their national or local leaders.

“I voted for the party, which can provide better services in public transport, cleanliness and sanitation, safe drinking water, security to citizens and so on after forming the government,” said Vishal Acharya (20), an engineering student at Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU).

On other hand, Pranay Thakkar (20), Aashi Patel (19) and Nishtha Kedia (20), who come from business families, said that they voted for the party, whose “policies aid in business ease and growth”.

While celebrating her maiden vote with selfies, 20-year-old Krupa Akbari, a student of Arvindbhai Patel Institute of Environmental Design, said that education and safety of women were the issues that she would like the next government to focus on. But there were others, like Daivat Bhatt (20), from Ahmedabad University and Hetvi Desai (20) from PDPU, for whom local candidates’ “reputation” and the work done by them determined their votes.

“For us, his or her work as an MLA is more important than the political party to which she or he belongs. I want a visible difference in my city and hence voted for the candidate who is capable of doing this,” said Desai who hails from Surat.

Though connected to the global fraternity through social media, these youngsters who have voice of their own, also bank on the “family’s advice” when it comes to choosing political representative and party. For example, Miti Shah (20) from Ahmedabad and Devanshi Shah (22) from Rajkot said “discussions with family members” helps them in deciding who to vote for.

Haldar also felt that conversations with peers was a major source of information regarding politics.Thakkar said he learnt about the candidates from their speeches and rallies. The students also had strong views on the prominent faces of the Congress and BJP. Vishal Acharya said Congress president “Rahul Gandhi is a gentleman, but politics is not his cup of tea”. Desai said Prime Minister Narendra “Modi knows how to sugarcoat things”.

