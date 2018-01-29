Expect to see me more often: Stalin son Udayanidhi readies for launch in politics

Udayanidhi Stalin addresses a gathering near Chennai Saturday. (Express Photo) Udayanidhi Stalin addresses a gathering near Chennai Saturday. (Express Photo)

After leading film stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, next in line for entering Tamil Nadu politics is Udayanidhi Stalin, 40, son of DMK leader Stalin.

Udayanidhi, well known as an actor, has told journaalists that he is no stranger to politics either, having attended DMK programmes over the last several months. At one event at Tambaram near Chennai Saturday, he chanted slogans in the crowd, made a brief speech from stage, and then told journalists that he would rather be among the cadre than on stage. “From now, you may expect to see me more often,” he said.

Udayanidhi and party leaders stressed that he would not, however, get a top post. “I will work as a simple party cadre,” Udayanidhi said, while a senior leader said Stalin and his wife had always been keen their son entering politics. “Udayanidhi’s mother, who is religious, got advice that this is the best time,” the leader said.

“It is one of many strategies to stabilise the party after the defeat in the R K Nagar bypoll. Kalaignar [M Karunanidhi, Stalin’s father] will not contest the next elections, so Udayanidhi and his film-star status are expected to bring the party more support from first-time voters,” the leader added. “Stalin doesn’t want much fanfare while launching his son in politics. Instead, he will allow his son to grow, slowly, like he did under his father without a sudden elevation. As a film star, he will be a star campaigner.”

Udayaidhi’s entry in politics was being speculated about since last May, when he made one of his first public political appearances, during a fast by Stalin. “I was part of DMK politics even before I started my film career. Whether it is a anti-Hindi movement or the Dravidian movement, these are things close to my heart,” Udayanidhi was quoted in an interview in May. “My mother has been asking me to join politics, but my father has never pressured me.”

Although he is not yet known as a great orator, he has the actor’s popularity behind him. As a producer and distributor, he has also faced controversy, including over the purchase of an imported vehicle. A Hummer he had bought was later found to have been illegally imported by a businessman in 2013; Udayanidhi surrendered the vehicle but it was later returned to him by investigators, and he was not an accused in the case.

When Udayanidhi launched a movie production house, Red Giant Movies, many in the film industry accused him of monopolising production and distribution. When his grandfather was CM and his father deputy CM, Udayanidhi faced allegations of using the clout of the ruling party and the government to sign in actors with the highest demand. For instance, Red Giant’s very first production, Kuruvi (2008), had Vijay in the lead, followed by Aadhavan (2009) with Surya and Manmadan Ambu (2010) with Kamal Haasan.

A leading actor recalled how the Karunanidhi family’s four film production houses had controlled the entire industry during the DMK regime of 2006-2011. “When Udayanidhi launched Red Giant Movies, in which his wife was also a director, Karunanidhi’s elder son M K Azhagiri’s son Dayanidhi Azhagiri launched another banner, Cloud Nine Movies. There also were Sun Pictures of the Maran family and Mohana Movies of Karunanidhi’s younger son M K Thamizharasu,” the actor said.

Udayanidhi’s political entry is part of a revival effort by the family following the acquittal of Stalin’s sister Kanimozhi in the 2G case. Kanimozhi is expected to be the face of party in Delhi. At home, Stalin’s son-in-law Sabarish holds key powers. Two other major players in the family — Azhagiri and Dayanidhi Maran, grandnephew of Karunanidhi — have, however, gone out of political prominence in recent times.

