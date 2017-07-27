Expect India to have a positive attitude for Palestinian cause: Palestinian envoy

Latest News
To a question about Palestine’s expectations from India, he said, “What we are expecting is the government to continue to have a positive attitude for the Palestinian cause. And about the relationship between this government and Israel, I can say it could interfere in the situation.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:July 27, 2017 3:58 am
PALESTINE ON Wednesday sought “greater role” by India for its cause, even as it asserted that it was not worried over the growing India-Israel ties.

During an interaction with reporters here, Palestinian envoy Adnan Abu Alhaijaa said his President, during a visit to New Delhi, was assured by PM Narendra Modi of India’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

However, when asked to elaborate as to what he meant by “interference”, the envoy said, “We expect India to always have a positive attitude.”

