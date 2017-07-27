Expect India to have a positive attitude for Palestinian cause: Palestinian envoy

Palestine (Source: Google maps) Palestine (Source: Google maps)

PALESTINE ON Wednesday sought “greater role” by India for its cause, even as it asserted that it was not worried over the growing India-Israel ties.

During an interaction with reporters here, Palestinian envoy Adnan Abu Alhaijaa said his President, during a visit to New Delhi, was assured by PM Narendra Modi of India’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

To a question about Palestine’s expectations from India, he said, “What we are expecting is the government to continue to have a positive attitude for the Palestinian cause. And about the relationship between this government and Israel, I can say it could interfere in the situation.”

However, when asked to elaborate as to what he meant by “interference”, the envoy said, “We expect India to always have a positive attitude.”

