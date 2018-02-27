Exit polls LIVE updates: BJP to snatch Tripura from Left, Congress may lose Meghalaya

Will the BJP snatch Tripura from CPM? Will the NPF retain Nagaland? And will the Congress manage to fight the anti-incumbency in Meghalaya? Well, all these will be answered on March 3. But what does the exit polls project?
In Tripura, which has been the Red bastion for the past 25 years, BJP may form its maiden government along with the IPFT, predicted NewsX exit poll. It said the BJP-IPFT combine will get anywhere between 35-45 seats, while the CPI(M) tally will come down from 50 to 14-23. Axis MyIndia, however, gave a larger share of the pie to the saffron party and estimated it to win 45-50 seats, while it gave the Left 9-10 seats.
For Nagaland, where BJP allied with the Neiphu Rio-led NDPP after severing ties with the CM Zeliang-led NPF, NewsX predicted the saffron party will get 27-32 seats. NPF will win 20-25 seats, while Congress may get 0-2 in the 60-member assembly.
First Exit Poll by News X-Jan ki Baat predicts 31-37 seats for BJP and 37+ for BJP alliance in Tripura. It predicts a comfortable victory for BJP in Tripura. Of course for cynics, ‘it is only an exit poll’.😊
— Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) February 27, 2018
In Meghalaya, too, BJP is set to make sufficient gains. Axis MyIndia predicted the saffron party will manage to reach the half-way mark in the 60-member house, while Congress will be relegated to only 20 seats. However, NewsX estimated that the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party will get the maximum seats at 23-27.
In Tripura, 89.8% electors cast their votes, down from 91.82% in the 2013 assembly elections. While Meghalaya recorded 68 per cent voting till 4 pm, Nagaland saw 75 per cent turnout till 5 pm.
Here is what the exit poll says:
Tripura
Axis MyIndia and News24: BJP+IPFT: 45-50, Left Front: 9-10
Newsx: BJP+: 35-45, Left Front: 14-23, Congress: 0
Nagaland
Axis MyIndia and News24:
Newsx: BJP+: 27-32; Congress: 0-2, NPF: 20-25
Meghalaya
Axis MyIndia and News24: BJP: 30, Congress: 20, PDF: 3, NCP: 2, Others: 4
Newsx: BJP: 8-12, Congress: 13-17; NPP: 23-27
- Feb 27, 2018 at 9:10 pmSame people had predicted gujarat a cake walk for BJP. Likewise we know if they won in Goa also.Reply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 8:55 pmSo people from North East are also going to be part of development agendaReply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 9:08 pmYes, they are going to give up beef and non veg food.Reply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 8:44 pmSo, all the propaganda efforts by Indian Express, the Cons, their IT Cell trolls, including helpful Pakistani trolls, have turned into a "Jigsaw Kammerton Soup"...hasn't it... The Soup will be most offensive to Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Jefferlot, Ashutosh Varshney and the rest of the "Jigsaw" minds working for Indian Express. Congress is predicted to get "0-2 in the 60 Member Assembly" !! Indian Express thought it was making a beautiful CAKE for Rahul's Cons. It has turned out to be a Kammerton Soup with bits of their weekly columns floating in there. Stay around to watch the show in 2019... We will turn you Pseudos into ghoo....Reply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 8:43 pmExit polls are always paid results of the political parties. Unemployed guys start business of exit polls as a quick way to make a fast buck.Extra income whenever there is an election.Reply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 8:35 pmIntellectuals think that if they all gang up and write and say the same thing and try to invent corruption scandals to throw dirt at Modi govt people will believe that , they are wrong . Times are diffe , facts available easily in public domain for people to make judgement..They are are seeing some home , first time in decades they are seeing a corruption free central government, they won't let it go easily !! No matter what , Satyameva Jayadhe !! Democracy is great !!Reply
- Feb 27, 2018 at 9:15 pmIf it corruption free then why Rafael deal is a secret. Why 2g accused are Scot free? Modi was piggy backing the 2g scam with Vinod Rai going full throttleReply
