Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen’s visa extended by another year

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday extended visa of exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen by another year, reported news agency ANI. The 55-year-old author had left Bangladesh in 1994 after receiving threats from fundamentalists who objected to ‘obscene content’ in one of her books. Nasreen, who is a citizen of Sweden, had received one-year extension on her visa in 2016 as well.

Nasreen has in past expressed her desire to live in India, especially in West Bengal, citing the cultural and linguistic similarities and proximity of the state with her home country. She has been granted visa by Indian authorities since 2006 and lived in Kolkata.

However, she had to leave Kolkata in 2007 following violent protests by some Muslim groups. She was also abused and roughed up by AIMIM activists during the launch of her book in August 2007.

