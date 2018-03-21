39 Indians killed
Exhibition on ‘Quit India Movement’ from Thursday in Jaipur

The exhibition will have four sections based on the prelude to the Quit India movement, the actual movement, the impact of the movement, and the Azad Hind Fauj.

By: PTI | Jaipur | Published: March 21, 2018 5:18 pm
Various documents, photographs, and media reports will be displayed in the exhibition, deputy director of the archives Jaipur, MA Haque said.
An exhibition on the Quit India Movement and the Azad Hind Fauj will be inaugurated on Thursday at the National Archives of India’s office here.

Various documents, photographs, and media reports will be displayed in the exhibition, deputy director of the archives Jaipur, MA Haque said.

“Chief Secretary NC Goel will inaugurate the exhibition which will continue till April 23 at the NAI’s office in Jhalana institutional area,” he said.

    Mar 21, 2018 at 6:00 pm
    I wonder if the curator has been able to PHOTOSHOP into these pictures the ugly mugs of collaborating RSS
    Mar 21: Latest News