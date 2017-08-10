Exclusive: Watch CCTV footage of Chandigarh accused buying alcohol before ‘stalking’ woman

Exclusive footage of the accused in the Chandigarh ‘stalking’ case buying alcohol on the night of August 4. Exclusive footage of the accused in the Chandigarh ‘stalking’ case buying alcohol on the night of August 4.

The Chandigarh police on Wednesday arrested Vikas Barala, son of BJP Haryana chief Subhash Barala, and Ashish Kumar, who have been accused of stalking and attempting to kidnap Varnika Kundu, the daughter of senior IAS officer V S Kundu on the night of August 4. On being summoned to the police station, Vikas and Ashish were quizzed for close to three hours after which non-bailable charges under Section 365 and 511 of the IPC were added to the FIR. Vikas and Ashish are already booked for stalking, wrongful restraint, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Now, the Indian Express has accessed footage of the accused, Ashish, buying alcohol on the same night, at a store in Sector 9.

Earlier in the day, Subhash Barala held a press conference during which he described Varnika as like a daughter to him and said police must take appropriate action against his son. He also refuted charges of trying to influence the investigation. Subhash, who spoke to reporters along with BJP spokesperson Jawahar Yadav, didn’t stay long and left abruptly after receiving a call from his son.

Watch the CCTV video here:

For more coverage on the case, click here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd