EXCLUSIVE: Daring images of massive forest fire fighting operation in Udaipur

A major fire broke out in the forest area adjacent to the Ekling Garh Army Cantonment Udaipur on Tuesday afternoon. The Army troops, spotted the fire well in time and a massive fire fighting operation was launched by them in coordination with forest officials, fire department and the district administration.

The operation continued till Wednesday and the spread of fire was effectively checked with the troops promptly creating fire lanes ruling out any possibility of its spread into the Cantt or adjacent inhabited areas. Helicopter of the Indian Air Force was also used to control the fire. The helicopter dropped over 25000 litres of water in the severely affected area, effectively dousing the fire.

The fire has been extinguished as per last reports from the site. Indian Army troops and the IAF are, however, standing by maintaining a close watch on the situation ready to deal with any recurrence.

