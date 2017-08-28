Exclusive: Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra likely to resign

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra is likely to resign as early as today. Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra is likely to resign as early as today.

Ten months ahead of his term ending, Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra is likely to resign from his post. Sources have told The Indian Express that the development could take place as early as this week, even today. Vohra, serving his second term, took over from SK Sinha on June 25, 2008.

This follows speculation, in July this year, that he was seeking to retire. However, the Home Ministry denied reports saying they received no such letter from the Governor’s office. It has been known that the Centre has been scouting for a replacement for several months.

Vohra had earlier served as Union Home Secretary as well as Defence Secretary. He also served as as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister IK Gujral between 1997-98. Vohra, 81, is also a recipient of the Padma Vibushan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd