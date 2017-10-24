Exclusive industrial estate, IT corridor for Muslims: Telangana govt to explore feasibility

KCR also proposed to construct Hyderabad International Islamic Cultural Convention Centre in 10 acres area in Kokapet on outskirts of Hyderabad. (file photo) KCR also proposed to construct Hyderabad International Islamic Cultural Convention Centre in 10 acres area in Kokapet on outskirts of Hyderabad. (file photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked officials to look into the possibility of setting up an exclusive industrial estate and IT corridor for Muslims in the state.

KCR also proposed to construct Hyderabad International Islamic Cultural Convention Centre in 10 acres area in Kokapet on outskirts of Hyderabad.

A decision was also taken to develop Charminar and its surrounding areas like the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

CMO officials said that there was no specific plan yet to set up an exclusive IT corridor for minorities but the CM suggested to officials to see if it was possible.

In a Cabinet meeting held Monday to discuss minorities welfare, KCR told officials that minorities living in poverty in the state should benefit from the numerous welfare schemes started by Telangana Government.

Stating that minority welfare and development would be given top priority, KCR proposed to give subsidy worth Rs one lakh to Rs 2.5 Lakh if minority youth want to set up self-employment units. The CM said that minorities should have 10 percent quota in the double-bedroom houses being given by the government to eligible beneficiaries. He wanted necessary measures to be taken to strengthen the Minority Development Corporation, Urdu Academy and the Wakf Board.

The CM held a high-level review meeting on the Minority welfare on Monday.

“Minorities in large numbers are in the State like the SCs and STs. Muslims are in majority among the other minorities. There is abject poverty among the minorities like in the SCs and STs. During the separate statehood movement on several occasions I told that once the Telangana state is formed, there would be light in the lives of minorities. After the formation of the state, the government has given top priority for the development and welfare of the minorities and we have increased the budgetary allocations. We are implementing new programmes. We should spend the funds to the minorities as we are doing for the SCs and STs. If all the communities in the Telangana state prosper there would be a comprehensive development. Even if one community lags behind it cannot be called the comprehensive development,” the CM said.

The CM asked to fill up the Urdu teacher vacancies in the minority educational institutions and get a data on the vacancies.

