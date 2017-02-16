Eleven bus passengers held for carrying liquor

Eleven bus passengers were on Thursday arrested for carrying liquor bottles from integrated check-post at Rajauli in Nawada district. District Excise Superintendent Prem Prakash said that these persons were arrested by Excise officials during a checking of the bus.

The bus, which was coming from neighbouring Jharkhand, was on its way to Patna when the search was carried out at the check-post on the basis of a tip off, he said.

A total of 50 bottles of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 100 pouches of country made liquor were seized from the possession of the 11 persons, he said.