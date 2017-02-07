Now, Union Territory Administration to introduce 3-D holograms on liquor bottles

In a move to check the illegal sale of liquor, the UT Department of Excise and Taxation in Chandigarh has introduced 3-D holograms which would be pasted on every bottle being sold and stored by the licensees. (Representational Image) In a move to check the illegal sale of liquor, the UT Department of Excise and Taxation in Chandigarh has introduced 3-D holograms which would be pasted on every bottle being sold and stored by the licensees. (Representational Image)

In a move to check the illegal sale of liquor, the UT Department of Excise and Taxation in Chandigarh has introduced 3-D holograms which would be pasted on every bottle being sold and stored by the licensees. According to officials, Manipal Technologies Limited, a company having an expertise in design of such holograms, has been selected after rigorous scrutiny and will be providing these at a bare minimum price of 8 paise per hologram.

Excise and Taxation Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi, who monitored the whole process informed that the holograms are being introduced in Chandigarh after a long time.

These excise holograms, in their state of the art format, would now be equipped with the tracking facility enabling the department to ascertain the movement of the liquor stock.