Excessive amount of pesticides in fruits: Bombay HC summons senior civic, state officials

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday summoned senior officials from the Maharashtra government’s public health and, food and civil supplies department over a plea alleging use of excess amount of pesticides and antibiotics in fruits, vegetables, and poultry sold across the state. It also summoned senior officials of the health department of the Mumbai civic body.

A bench of Justices Naresh Patil and G S Kulkarni directed the authorities concerned to list the steps being taken to check the use of excess pesticides in fruits and vegetables, and the adulteration of milk, and other food items sold across the state. The bench was hearing a PIL filed by an NGO from the city seeking directions for prohibiting usage of excess amounts of pesticides by farmers, usage of chemicals by retailers for ripening of fruits and vegetables, and use of antibiotics and growth hormones for poultry.

The plea also sought a complete ban on sale of genetically-treated chicken and those containing antibiotics being sold by some fast food retailers. The counsel of the Union government, which was made a party in the matter, told the High Court that the Centre had already prescribed standards for usage of pesticides, preservatives and other such items.

It was up to the state authorities to implement such standards and ensure that the prescribed rules were not being breached, he said. The HC has now directed the officials concerned to remain present in court next Wednesday.

