Ex-Uttarakhand CM Ramesh Pokhriyal authors book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee

“You stop anything but never stop writing” were the words of advice of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to BJP MP and author Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. Speaking to reporters after presenting to President Pranab Mukherjee the first copy of a book he has authored on the life of Vajpayee, Pokhriyal said, “Whenever I met him (Vajpayee), the first thing he used to ask is whether you are writing or not? Stop anything but never stop writing”.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Pokhriyal, who credited Vajpayee for his debut in politics, said the 450-page book titled -‘Yug Purush, Bharat Ratna, Atal Ji’ – will be officially unveiled soon. However, the first copy of the book on the social and political life of Vajpayee was presented to Mukherjee today.

