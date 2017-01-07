Ex-Union Minister’s daughter alleges ‘forced abortion’ by family

THE DAUGHTER of a senior Congress leader in Karnataka has accused her parents and family members of being responsible for the “forced abortion” of her four-month-old foetus, alleging that they were unhappy about her marriage. Based on the statement given by Iffa Afza, daughter of C M Ibrahim, former civil aviation minister and current deputy chairman of the planning commission in Karnataka, police on Friday registered a case of causing miscarriage under Section 312 of the Indian Penal Code. The Cubbon Park police, who registered the FIR, have not named anyone in the case.

Iffa is married to Mohammed Faisal, the son of Ibrahim’s brother K M Khader. On January 2, she was admitted to the Vikram Hospital in central Bengaluru by her mother and sister, after she complained of stomach cramps. The hospital, in a statement, said that “a young female who was 15 weeks pregnant’’ was rushed to hospital with profuse vaginal bleeding and admitted for treatment.

She was diagnosed as having suffered incomplete abortion due to unknown causes and “underwent emergency evacuation procedure’’, said the hospital.

“We were waiting for her statement, and she finally gave it on Friday. She has stated that the Ibrahim family was not happy about her marriage. She has said that something happened to her at her home, leading to a partial abortion. She did not name anyone… We have registered a case against unknown persons. She was at her parents’ house the day she was admitted to hospital. We will question all the persons who were in the house on that day to find out what happened,” said DCP (Central) Dr Chandragupta.

Iffa’s husband and father-in-law have accused Ibrahim, his wife, son and another daughter of carrying out a “forced abortion” by spiking her drink. Khader filed a complaint with the police alleging that Ibrahim’s family was unhappy about Iffa’s marriage to his son, Faisal, and they were trying to separate the couple. He claimed that they carried out a “forced abortion” after Iffa refused to abort the foetus.

In her statement to the police, Iffa has said her parents were against her marriage to Faisal, and had suggested that she should go in for an abortion several times. She alleged that somebody gave her some “medicine” which triggered the miscarriage.

When contacted, Ibrahim said, “I would not like to comment as the matter is now a legal issue.’’