‘Ex-Union minister Dasari Narayana Rao responding to treatment’

Veteran Telugu filmmaker and former Union minister Dasari Narayana Rao, who has been hospitalised with respiratory and kidney problems, is responding positively to the treatment, doctors said on Wednesday. “Dasari Narayana Rao’s condition is better today than yesterday. He’s recovering…But we will review after another 24 hours. He is responding to the treatment,” said Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals’ MD Dr B Bhaskar Rao.

Dasari, who has been operated on for kidney failure, sepsis and respiratory failure, is responding positively for the treatment being administered, he said. “His health is being constantly monitored by a team of experts and everything that is required to ensure for his speedy recovery will be done,” the MD said.

Dasari was admitted to KIMS here on Monday evening and put on dialysis and ventilator support.

He was Union Minister of State for Coal in the earlier UPA government.