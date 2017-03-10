Ex-TERI chief R K Pachauri’s phone, iPad, computer not hacked, reveals forensic report

RK Pachauri RK Pachauri

Ex-TERI chief R K Pachauri’s mobile phone, iPad and computer were not hacked, said a forensic report, which forms part of a supplementary chargesheet that the Delhi Police have filed against him. Pachauri is accused of sexually harassing a junior colleague while he was at the helm of TERI. Pachauri had allegedly sent the victim “sexually-laden” emails and text messages.

“Any suspected/unusual activities was not seen in the cell phone..and it was not remotely operated,” said the report. “Any suspected/unusual activities were not seen in the even log of computer storage media hard disk and was not remotely operated,” the forensic report added.

The Directorate of Forensic Sciences prepared the report on the instructions of a court in the capital. The report was submitted before Chetna Singh, Metropolitan Magistrate of the designated Mahila Court, on Wednesday. The report also said that some of the emails that the victim alleged to have had received were found in the storage device of Pachauri’s computer. Some deleted communications from the phone have also been retrieved, the report states.

Last year, there were reports in the media that Pachauri had alleged that his computer and his phone were hacked into, and that was how the “obscene” messages were sent to the complainant. Speaking to The Indian Express, Pachauri’s lawyer Ashish Dixit said, “We never claimed that Mr Pachauri’s computer was hacked. What we said was that several people had access to his computer and his passwords.”

Last March, a chargesheet was filed in the court, which charged Pachauri under Section 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (punishment for sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. The case will be next heard on July 14.