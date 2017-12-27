Ex-Speaker slams JD(U) ‘vendetta politics’, says Lalu Yadav gaining popularity after conviction

Former Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhary. (Express file photo) Former Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhary. (Express file photo)

In an embarrassment for the JD(U) and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, senior party leader and former Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary on Tuesday accused his party of playing vendetta politics against Lalu Prasad and claimed that the RJD chief is gaining public sympathy and popularity after his second conviction in a fodder scam case.

Emphasising that Lalu is gaining politically after Nitish Kumar left the Grand Alliance with the RJD and the Congress, and formed a government with the BJP, Choudhary said Lalu has always had a strong mass base and that Nitish had joined hands with him eyeing the same.

“The current politics of vendetta has only made Lalu a stronger leader. Imprisonment has never done him harm. Instead, his supporters are rallying behind him,” said Choudhary, who has raised a banner of revolt.

Choudhary told The Indian Express: “Since there is no internal democracy in JD(U), party leaders cannot talk about the ground reality concerning Lalu Prasad. But I will speak the truth: I could sense that Lalu Prasad is only gaining in public perception after his conviction in the second fodder case. Lalu has succeeded in playing the victim card.”

JD(U) spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar countered Choudhary’s assertions. “Lalu Prasad has been held guilty in a two-decade-old corruption case by a court of law. Where is the question of vendetta,” PTI quoted him as saying. He added that cases against Lalu’s family “relate to amassing of benami property by the self-proclaimed champions of the poor. Their public image is shattered.”

Choudhary lost his Assembly seat, Imamganj (reserved, SC) in Gaya, to former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi in the 2015 Assembly elections.

