Ex-serviceman shot dead by unidentified assailant in Gurgaon

A 50–year-old ex-serviceman was on Saturday shot dead by an unidentified bike-borne assailant near his residence. Police said the incident took place at around 9 AM when the ex-serviceman Subhash was at his under-construction plot near his residence in Badshahpur village.

According to police, Subhash daily offered prayers at the temple built on his under-construction plot. He was coming back after prayers when the bike-borne assailant fired six to seven rounds at him.

“Subhash received six to seven bullet wounds. Prima facie it appears to be a case of old enmity. We are investigating all possible angles,” ACP-Manish Sehgal (PRO) Gurgaon Police said.

Subhash was taken to a nearby private hospital by locals where he was declared dead on arrival. The body has been sent for postmortem.