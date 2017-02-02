Ex-serviceman killed in scuffle over parking row in Mumbai

(Representational) (Representational)

A 63-YEAR-OLD ex-serviceman was stabbed to death allegedly by a neighbour over a parking row inside their building compound in Andheri West Tuesday. The accused, a real estate agent who also suffered injuries in the scuffle, was arrested and remanded in police custody.

The victim, Subhash Mane, who is said to have served with a foreign military force, reportedly got into a heated argument around 10 am with his neighbours Kishore Shirke (50), Kunal Shirke (52) and Sunil Shirke (40), who are brothers, over a parking spot in the Bheem Chaya building near the Regional Transport Office in Four Bungalows, Andheri West. Police sources said Mane assaulted Shirke with a knife following an argument and was killed in retaliation.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Kishore Shirke had parked his car in front of the victim’s car. When Mane asked him to remove his vehicle, a heated argument broke out between them. Mane got highly aggressive and brought a knife and started swinging wildly,” said Bharat Gaikwad, senior police inspector at Amboli police station, where the case has been registered.

Once Mane started slashing Kishore with the knife, said to be a military-style guerilla knife, Sunil and Kunal came to their brother’s rescue and were also injured, police sources said. “Kishore then snatched the knife from Mane and stabbed him in the abdomen in retaliation. Mane was taken to Kokilaben hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” the senior inspector added. Sunil’s daughter Pallavi too was injured when she tried to stop the scuffle. Sunil, Kunal and Pallavi have been hospitalised and are being treated for their injuries. According to the police, Sunil and Kunal lived in a flat in the same building as Mane and the arrested accused, Kishore, who lived in Versova, regularly visited them.

Kishore, who suffered knife wounds in his leg and arms, was arrested by Amboli police and produced in Andheri court Wednesday. A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered against the accused. Amboli police invoked Section 302 (murder) of the IPC against him after Mane passed away on Tuesday evening. Police have also registered a case against Mane under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intent) of the IPC.