Ex-sarpanch killed in Shopian, militant dead in scuffle

Militants on Monday evening shot dead a former sarpanch of the PDP in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. In the scuffle with villagers, one militant was reported killed after he was hit by his own bullet.

The police and the Army have cordoned the area to trace the other militants involved in the killing.

According to Director General of Police S P Vaid, three militants attacked former sarpanch Mohammad Ramzan Sheikh at Chack Harmona village in Shopian. Sheikh died on the spot.

The militant who died was identified as Showkat Ahmad Kumar — from of Trenz village of the district.

The PDP has condemned Sheikh’s killing.

In another case, the police claimed to have arrested two militants and an overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen. They were allegedly involved in different incidents of robbery and attacks on security personnel.

