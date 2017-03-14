Ex-sarpanch abducted, killed in Kashmir

A 35-year-old former National Conference Sarpanch was abducted and later killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kakapora village on Monday. Jammu and Kashmir Police sources said that at least five gunmen barged into Fayaz Ahmed Dar’s house around 6am and abducted him. Dar was found dead two hours later at Chew-Kalan village some nine kilometers away.

“We have conducted post mortem. The body had five to six bullet injuries around chest and abdominal region,” said a police officer. A police statement blamed militants for Dar’s killing while Deputy Inspector General (South Kashmir Range) SP Pani said that it is too early to identify the killers. “We have started investigations into the case and will let you know who is behind this killing,” he said.

Dar was Lashkar-e-Toiba militant Rayees Ahmad’s uncle. A civil engineer, Ahmad was killed last year in November in South Kashmir’s Begumbagh. Dar’s relatives claimed that he had publicly apologised for his association with the mainstream political party and declared his dissociation from politics at Ahmad’s funeral. Dar is survived by his wife and two children.