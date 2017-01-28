Former RSS worker alleges torture by Sangh men

Vishnu, who has been associated with RSS since he was seven, said the local Sangh leadership targeted him after the arrest of RSS worker Kannan. (Representational) Vishnu, who has been associated with RSS since he was seven, said the local Sangh leadership targeted him after the arrest of RSS worker Kannan. (Representational)

A former RSS worker lodged a police complaint Friday, alleging that Sangh workers confined and tortured him for over a month. He has claimed that he was tortured after RSS leaders accused him of informing police about a worker’s alleged involvement in the murder of a CPM activist in Kannur. S Vishnu, 25, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, said senior Sangh functionaries in the district forced him to write a suicide note, blaming CPM’s Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan for driving him to the extreme step.

Vishnu has said in his complaint that RSS leaders in Thiruvananthapuram kept him in confinement from December 16 to January 22, when he managed to escape. During this time, he was taken to several RSS offices and houses of Sangh workers in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, where he was subjected to mental and physical torture, he has alleged. Vishnu, who has been associated with RSS since he was seven, said the local Sangh leadership targeted him after the arrest of RSS worker Kannan in connection with the murder of CPM activist Dhanaraj.

He said RSS leaders also questioned him about his links with Jayarajan, who he met in connection with work on a magazine on Sivagiri Mutt. “They wanted to know my relationship with Jayarajan and accused me of informing police about RSS worker Kannan. When I denied, four RSS leaders tortured me for hours. They then took me to another RSS office in the district, where other workers joined them in torturing me. They wanted me to make a confession on camera,’’ Vishnu has said in his complaint.

Claiming that the suicide note he was forced to write is now with RSS leader Kiran, he has said in his complaint, “They threatened to throw me in sea.” Vishnu later told reporters that he was sidelined within the RSS when he questioned its “illegal activities”. He said he was involved in an incident of stone-pelting at Pentecost prayer hall at Attingal.

State RSS chief P Gopalankutty Master confirmed that Vishnu had been associated with the Sangh at Attingal and also stayed at the office. “We allowed him to stay after considering his family background. Later, he drifted away from the organisation which happens quite often. But, what he has stated in the complaint is baseless. It is a script written by a certain group with vested interests,’’ he said.